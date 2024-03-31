Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.05. 291,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,052. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $419.64. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

