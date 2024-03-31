Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.02 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

