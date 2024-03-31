Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 3,617,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,777. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

