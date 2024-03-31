Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after buying an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,941,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.29. 140,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,386. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

