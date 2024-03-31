Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

