Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 87.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.62. 1,173,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. FOX has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

