Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLHY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLHY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.