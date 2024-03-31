Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 33,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $26.38.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Income Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

