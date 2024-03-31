Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

FLCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 216,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,254. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

