Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. 216,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,254. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

