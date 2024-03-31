Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3396 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. 4,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

