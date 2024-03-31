Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLMB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

