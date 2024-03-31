Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,000.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.