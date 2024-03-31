Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,000.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.