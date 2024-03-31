Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLUD remained flat at $24.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 48.29% of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

