Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,466. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.