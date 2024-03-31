FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $62,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 31.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

YJUN stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

