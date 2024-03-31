Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 142 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

