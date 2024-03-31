Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

GLPG opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Galapagos by 23.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Galapagos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

