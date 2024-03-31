Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 1 year low of C$75.25 and a 1 year high of C$75.25.
Galenica Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galenica
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.