GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.8 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDIFF stock remained flat at $28.03 during trading hours on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.