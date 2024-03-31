General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

