General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.