Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,847. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

