Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 929.0 days.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

Shares of FCHRF stock remained flat at $75.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. Georg Fischer has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $77.31.

About Georg Fischer

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

