Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 929.0 days.
Georg Fischer Price Performance
Shares of FCHRF stock remained flat at $75.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. Georg Fischer has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $77.31.
About Georg Fischer
