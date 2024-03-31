Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QYLD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

