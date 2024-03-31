GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 3,947,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 130,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.