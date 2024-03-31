Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

