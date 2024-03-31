Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 475,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,583. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

