Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMUN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,089,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,089,000.

About Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of intermediate-term, investment grade US municipal bonds that target education, healthcare, clean water, and other community-related initiatives.

