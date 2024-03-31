GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRO

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $334.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 2,680.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.