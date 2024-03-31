Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $481.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.82 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $449.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

