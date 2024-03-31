Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 275 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,068.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

