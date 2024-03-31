Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Sells 5,077 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

