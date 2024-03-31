Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.