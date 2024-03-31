Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.65. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

