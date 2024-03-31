Great Waters Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab stock opened at $230.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

