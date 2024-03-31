Great Waters Wealth Management Has $2.92 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

