Great Waters Wealth Management Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

