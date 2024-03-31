Great Waters Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

