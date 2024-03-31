Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 3,421 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

