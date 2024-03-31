Great Waters Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

