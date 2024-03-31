Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,006. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.92). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 51.49% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 71.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

