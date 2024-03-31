Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.