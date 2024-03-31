Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

