Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.86.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,511.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,646.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,509.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

