Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.