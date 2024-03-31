Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

