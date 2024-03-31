Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

