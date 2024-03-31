Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,810 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.8 %

CLF opened at $22.74 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.



