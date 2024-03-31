Guggenheim Begins Coverage on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

